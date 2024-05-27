Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Eat a rock a day, put glue on your pizza: how Google’s AI is losing touch with reality

By Toby Walsh, Professor of AI, Research Group Leader, UNSW Sydney
Google has rolled out its latest experimental search feature on Chrome, Firefox and the Google app browser to hundreds of millions of users. “AI Overviews” saves you clicking on links by using generative AI — the same technology that powers rival product ChatGPT — to provide summaries of the search results. Ask “how to keep bananas fresh for longer” and it uses AI to generate a useful summary of tips such as storing them in a cool, dark place and away from other fruits like apples.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ We found over 300 million young people had experienced online sexual abuse and exploitation over the course of our meta-study
~ Noise-cancelling headphones, earplugs and earmuffs – do they really help neurodivergent people?
~ Your smartphone might be linked to crocodile attacks in Indonesia. Here’s how
~ Volkswagen: Address Uyghur Forced Labor
~ Belarus: Crackdown on Human Rights Lawyers
~ Magic mushrooms may one day treat anorexia, but not just yet
~ Curious Kids: why can some plastics be recycled but others can’t?
~ Riverdance at 30: how Riverdance shaped Irish dance, and reflected a multicultural Australia
~ NZ is changing faster than the census can keep up – the 4 big trends to watch
~ Israel/OPT: Israeli air strikes that killed 44 civilians further evidence of war crimes – new investigation
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter