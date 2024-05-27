Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Belarus: Crackdown on Human Rights Lawyers

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Maksim Znak, former lawyer of the Minsk Regional Bar Association and former professor of law at the Belarusian State University, currently imprisoned following a politically motivated trial, stands in a cage during a court hearing in Minsk, Belarus, on September 6, 2021. © 2021 Ramil Nasibulin/BelTA pool photo via AP Lawyers representing clients in politically motivated cases or speaking out on rights abuses face systematic and widespread repression in Belarus.Belarusian authorities took control over the legal profession, eroding its independence; bar associations became…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ We found over 300 million young people had experienced online sexual abuse and exploitation over the course of our meta-study
~ Noise-cancelling headphones, earplugs and earmuffs – do they really help neurodivergent people?
~ Eat a rock a day, put glue on your pizza: how Google’s AI is losing touch with reality
~ Your smartphone might be linked to crocodile attacks in Indonesia. Here’s how
~ Volkswagen: Address Uyghur Forced Labor
~ Magic mushrooms may one day treat anorexia, but not just yet
~ Curious Kids: why can some plastics be recycled but others can’t?
~ Riverdance at 30: how Riverdance shaped Irish dance, and reflected a multicultural Australia
~ NZ is changing faster than the census can keep up – the 4 big trends to watch
~ Israel/OPT: Israeli air strikes that killed 44 civilians further evidence of war crimes – new investigation
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter