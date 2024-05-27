Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Magic mushrooms may one day treat anorexia, but not just yet

By Susan Rossell, Director Clinical Trials and Professor Cognitive Neuropsychiatry Centre for Mental Health and Brain Sciences, Swinburne University of Technology
Claire Finkelstein, Clinical Psychologist and PhD candidate, Swinburne University of Technology
Psilocybin, commonly known as magic mushrooms, has shown promise in treating anorexia in early studies, mostly in rats. But more research is needed to test if it’s safe and effective in humans.The Conversation


