Israel/OPT: Israeli air strikes that killed 44 civilians further evidence of war crimes – new investigation

By Amnesty International
The International Criminal Court should investigate as war crimes three Israeli air strikes that killed 44 Palestinian civilians, including 32 children, in the occupied Gaza Strip last month, Amnesty International said today. The strikes – one on al-Maghazi on 16 April, and two on Rafah on 19 and 20 April 2024 – also injured at […] The post Israel/OPT: Israeli air strikes that killed 44 civilians further evidence of war crimes – new investigation appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
