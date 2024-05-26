Spectator racism is still rife in Australia’s major football codes – new research shows it may even be getting worse
By Keith Parry, Head Of Department in Department of Sport & Event Management, Bournemouth University
Connor MacDonald, Lecturer and Researcher at UniSA Business, University of South Australia
Daryl Adair, Associate Professor of Sport Management, University of Technology Sydney
Jamie Cleland, Senior Lecturer in Sport and Management, University of South Australia
New research shows racism among sports fans in Australia is still rife. White footy fans need to report racism – otherwise they’re giving a free kick to bigots.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, May 26, 2024