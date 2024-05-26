Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Maja Milinković: The musician blending Portuguese fado music with Bosnian sevdah

By Balkan Diskurs
Sixteen years ago, singer-songwriter Maja Milinković first heard Portuguese fado music (meaning ʻfateʼ in Portuguese). She has since become a pioneer in introducing this musical genre to Bosnia and Herzegovina.


© Global Voices -
