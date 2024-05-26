Why are grocery bills so high? A new study looks at the science behind food price reporting
By Philip A Loring, Adjunct Associate Professor, University of Guelph
Ryan M. Katz-Rosene, Associate Professor, School of Political Studies, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
Without a clear picture of the actual drivers affecting food prices, we lack the necessary information for developing policies that protect the rights and well-being of Canadians.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, May 26, 2024