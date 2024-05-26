Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

British Columbia needs a unified response to respond to the biodiversity crisis

By Jennifer Sunday, Canada Research Chair, Global Change BIology, McGill University
David Castle, Professor, School of Public Administration, University of Victoria
George Poulakidas, Genomics and society advisor, Genome BC, University of Toronto
Mary I. O'Connor, Professor, Department of Zoology, University of British Columbia
Biodiversity efforts in B.C. lack co-ordination with real implications for conservation efforts. These are the way in which this must change.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
