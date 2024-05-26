Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Men still dominate Uganda’s party politics – women’s participation is mostly cosmetic

By Hannah Muzee, Lecturer, Department of Political Science and Public Administration, Kyambogo University
Electoral gender quotas in Uganda – first introduced in 1989 – have increased women’s numbers in Uganda’s parliament to 34%. Today there are 189 women out of 557 members of parliament.

But women politicians in Uganda continue to be restricted to minority representation. They are constantly battling stereotypes that…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
