Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Top economists give budget modest rating and doubt inflation will fall as planned

By Peter Martin, Visiting Fellow, Crawford School of Public Policy, Australian National University
Only one-third of the top economists surveyed give Jim Chalmers’ third budget an A or a B, down from two-thirds in 2023. Many say it left big issues unaddressed.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ If an asteroid hit Earth and all the humans died, would the dinosaurs come back? The Conversation’s Curious Kids podcast
~ Top economists take a modest view of the budget, and doubt inflation will fall as planned
~ Why May 21 is a day of mourning for the Circassian people
~ A century ago, the women of Wales made an audacious appeal for world peace – this is their story
~ Ganrif yn ôl aeth menywod Cymru ati i apelio’n daer am heddwch byd – dyma eu stori
~ The saga of a stranded horse becomes a symbol of hope amid climate catastrophe in Brazil
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Andrew Bragg flags a coalition would use ‘coercion’ of the states to get more new houses built
~ Why small islands need their own Marshall Plan
~ The surge in hydroelectric dams is driving massive biodiversity loss
~ What the economic data told Rishi Sunak about the best date for a general election
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter