Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Top economists take a modest view of the budget, and doubt inflation will fall as planned

By Peter Martin, Visiting Fellow, Crawford School of Public Policy, Australian National University
Only one-third of the top economists surveyed give Jim Chalmers’ third budget an A or a B, down from two-thirds in 2023. Many say it left big issues unaddressed.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
