Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why May 21 is a day of mourning for the Circassian people

By Holod Media
Explaining what happened to the residents of the Northwestern Caucasus during the Caucasian War which ended on May 21, 1864. For Circassians, it was a tragedy.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
