Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A century ago, the women of Wales made an audacious appeal for world peace – this is their story

By Jennifer Mathers, Senior Lecturer in International Politics, Aberystwyth University
Mererid Hopwood, Professor of Welsh and Celtic Studies, Aberystwyth University
A tour of the US was the culmination of an extraordinary peace campaign that gathered 390,296 signatures from women all over Wales. So why does it not appear in any history books?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Ganrif yn ôl aeth menywod Cymru ati i apelio’n daer am heddwch byd – dyma eu stori
~ The saga of a stranded horse becomes a symbol of hope amid climate catastrophe in Brazil
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Andrew Bragg flags a coalition would use ‘coercion’ of the states to get more new houses built
~ Why small islands need their own Marshall Plan
~ The surge in hydroelectric dams is driving massive biodiversity loss
~ What the economic data told Rishi Sunak about the best date for a general election
~ Louisiana set to reclassify abortion pills as controlled, dangerous substances − here’s what that means
~ Putin’s designs on a Baltic island are leading Sweden to prepare for war
~ Why the Conservative MPs standing down at this election are a huge electoral threat to Rishi Sunak
~ Scrapping FA Cup replays has upset smaller clubs, but they could still win from being matched against the top sides
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter