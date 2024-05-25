Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ganrif yn ôl aeth menywod Cymru ati i apelio’n daer am heddwch byd – dyma eu stori

By Mererid Hopwood, Professor of Welsh and Celtic Studies, Aberystwyth University
Jennifer Mathers, Senior Lecturer in International Politics, Aberystwyth University
Roedd taith o gwmpas yr Unol Daleithiau yn ddiweddglo i ymgyrch heddwch ryfeddol a gasglodd 390,296 o lofnodion gan fenywod ledled Cymru. Felly pam nad yw'n ymddangos mewn unrhyw lyfrau hanes?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
