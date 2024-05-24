Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The surge in hydroelectric dams is driving massive biodiversity loss

By Josie South, Assistant Prof. Ecology, University of Leeds
Lee Brown, Professor of Aquatic Science, University of Leeds
Taylor Maavara, Senior independent research fellow, University of Leeds
Around the world, free-flowing natural rivers are being fragmented by dams, weirs and other barriers. It’s one of the biggest, yet least acknowledged, causes of biodiversity loss worldwide.

River fragmentation is a key reason migratory fish populations have declined by 81% since 1970, according to a new report by the Living Planet Index – a rate of wildlife loss six times that of animals that live on land or in the sea.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
