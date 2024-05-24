Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Louisiana set to reclassify abortion pills as controlled, dangerous substances − here’s what that means

By Jamie Rowen, Associate Professor of Legal Studies and Political Science, UMass Amherst
Tami S. Rowen, Associate Professor of Obstetrics, Gynecology and Gynecologic Surgery, University of California, San Francisco
Louisiana’s Legislature approved a bill on May 23, 2024, that would reclassify two abortion pills, mifepristone and misoprostol, as “controlled, dangerous substances.” Both pills have a long history of safe and effective use in medication abortions as well as for treatment of miscarriages…The Conversation


