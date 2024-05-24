Tolerance.ca
Scrapping FA Cup replays has upset smaller clubs, but they could still win from being matched against the top sides

By Mark Middling, Assistant Professor of Accounting, Northumbria University, Newcastle
Football fans delight in historic moments enjoyed by their club. Exeter City supporters for example, will have fond memories of the FA Cup third round match their team played on the wintry afternoon of January 8 2005.

Jubilant scenes greeted the final whistle after the side fought valiantly to secure a 0-0 draw, which gave Exeter City two things worth celebrating. First, as a non-league side in the fifth tier of English football, they had gone toe to toe with Alex Ferguson’s hugely successful…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
