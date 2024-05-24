Tolerance.ca
GB News’s first election – how the new channel could affect broadcast coverage of the campaigns

By Stephen Cushion, Chair Professor, Cardiff School of Journalism, Media and Culture, Cardiff University
The prime minister’s announcement of a snap summer election in the UK caught many people by surprise. But broadcasters and the media regulator have been preparing for some time. Ofcom faces the challenge of monitoring how broadcasters report the campaigns, and whether they are abiding by the UK’s due impartiality laws in doing so.

The broadcast news landscape has changed somewhat since the last general election. This is the first time the…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
