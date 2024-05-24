Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘It’s between us and gangs’: teachers are on the front line against youth violence

By Emma Soye, Researcher, Queen's University Belfast
Gang violence and knife crime threaten the lives and future of young people. Figures from the Office of National Statistics show that in London, knife crime increased by 22% in the year up to September 2023.

County line gangs have capitalised on reductions in youth services, such as cuts to funding for after school…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
