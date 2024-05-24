Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why the US government is trying to break up Live Nation Entertainment – a music industry scholar explains

By David Arditi, Associate Professor of Sociology, University of Texas at Arlington
The government has been investigating Live Nation Entertainment for years. But a presale ticketing debacle for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour heightened scrutiny from politicians and the public.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Climate change may be fuelling a resurgence of piracy across Africa
~ ‘It’s between us and gangs’: teachers are on the front line against youth violence
~ Multiple sclerosis: blood test that tracks immune response could be first step in developing better treatments
~ Hit Me Hard And Soft by Billie Eilish review – a flowing queer triumph that celebrates the album as a form
~ Why it’s not ‘alright’ if your dog is friendly
~ How the 18th-century ‘probability revolution’ fueled the casino gambling craze
~ Why Poland’s new government is challenged by abortion
~ Muslim women who are registered to vote are more likely to donate money and volunteer than nonvoters
~ 6 ways to encourage political discussion on college campuses
~ What Philadelphians need to know about the city’s 7,000-camera surveillance system
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter