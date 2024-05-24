Tolerance.ca
What Philadelphians need to know about the city’s 7,000-camera surveillance system

By Albert Fox Cahn, Practitioner-in-Residence, Information Law Institute, New York University
The Philadelphia Inquirer recently investigated Philadelphia’s use of what it described as a “little-scrutinized, 7,000-camera system that is exposing residents across the city to heightened surveillance with few rules or safeguards against abuse.” The article detailed how Philadelphia narcotics cops not only allegedly failed to disclose their use of video surveillance in arrest reports or to prosecutors, but also that the video footage at times proved officers…The Conversation


© The Conversation
