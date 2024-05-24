Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What is a secular state? How South Africa has tried to separate religion and politics

By Calvin D. Ullrich, Senior Lecturer in Interdisciplinary Theology, University of the Free State
Political secularism in South Africa is shaping into a tense contest between the relative ambitions of state and religious actors.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
