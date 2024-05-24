Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

EU Adopts Groundbreaking Business Value Chain Law

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Activists from the Industry All Bangladesh Council protest for a safe workplace for garment workers to mark the 11th anniversary of the Rana Plaza building collapse, Dhaka, Bangladesh, April 24, 2024. © 2024 Mamunur Rashid/NurPhoto via AP (Brussels) – The new EU directive adopted on May 24, 2024, requiring large companies to ensure human rights respect in their value chains signals a new era for corporate accountability, Human Rights Watch said today. Human Rights Watch issued a question-and-answer document about the provisions, strengths, and weaknesses of the new…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Climate change may be fuelling a resurgence of piracy across Africa
~ ‘It’s between us and gangs’: teachers are on the front line against youth violence
~ Multiple sclerosis: blood test that tracks immune response could be first step in developing better treatments
~ Hit Me Hard And Soft by Billie Eilish review – a flowing queer triumph that celebrates the album as a form
~ Why it’s not ‘alright’ if your dog is friendly
~ How the 18th-century ‘probability revolution’ fueled the casino gambling craze
~ Why the US government is trying to break up Live Nation Entertainment – a music industry scholar explains
~ Why Poland’s new government is challenged by abortion
~ Muslim women who are registered to vote are more likely to donate money and volunteer than nonvoters
~ 6 ways to encourage political discussion on college campuses
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter