Human Rights Observatory

The government’s cash splash aims to kickstart Australia’s battery industry. Has it flipped the right switches?

By Glen Thomas Currie, Energy Systems Program Impact Manager, Climateworks, Monash University, Monash University
Anna Malos, Climateworks Centre - Country Lead, Australia, Monash University
Australia has all the key ingredients to build a booming battery industry. We just need to find the right cooks and co-ordinate all of this frantic activity to get this big opportunity right.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
More
~ Why a new ruling on the law of the sea and climate change matters for Australia and especially our island neighbours
~ As COVID cases rise again, what do I need to know about the new FLiRT variants?
~ Eugen Sandow was the posterboy of physical culture: his 1904 visit to South Africa reinforced racist ideas
~ Europe: New EU due diligence law governing big business is a landmark advance for human rights
~ Türkiye: Authorities must open Galatasaray Square permanently to Saturday Mothers/People ahead of their historic 1,000th vigil for missing relatives
~ Heavy water: how melting ice sheets and pumped groundwater can lower local sea levels – and boost them elsewhere
~ Libya: Arbitrarily Detained Political Analyst Dies
~ Thailand: Investigate Detained Youth Activist’s Death
~ The British election is Labour’s to lose. What would the UK–Australia relationship look like under Keir Starmer?
~ The Matildas and Socceroos are soaring, while participation is growing – but the A-League is missing its moment to shine
