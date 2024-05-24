Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

As COVID cases rise again, what do I need to know about the new FLiRT variants?

By Lara Herrero, Research Leader in Virology and Infectious Disease, Griffith University
The so-called ‘FLiRT’ variants are dominant in the US and appear to be gaining traction in Australia. Here’s the information we have so far.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The government’s cash splash aims to kickstart Australia’s battery industry. Has it flipped the right switches?
~ Why a new ruling on the law of the sea and climate change matters for Australia and especially our island neighbours
~ Eugen Sandow was the posterboy of physical culture: his 1904 visit to South Africa reinforced racist ideas
~ Europe: New EU due diligence law governing big business is a landmark advance for human rights
~ Türkiye: Authorities must open Galatasaray Square permanently to Saturday Mothers/People ahead of their historic 1,000th vigil for missing relatives
~ Heavy water: how melting ice sheets and pumped groundwater can lower local sea levels – and boost them elsewhere
~ Libya: Arbitrarily Detained Political Analyst Dies
~ Thailand: Investigate Detained Youth Activist’s Death
~ The British election is Labour’s to lose. What would the UK–Australia relationship look like under Keir Starmer?
~ The Matildas and Socceroos are soaring, while participation is growing – but the A-League is missing its moment to shine
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter