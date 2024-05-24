Tolerance.ca
Europe: New EU due diligence law governing big business is a landmark advance for human rights

By Amnesty International
A vote by ministers of the 27 EU member states earlier today to pass a law requiring big businesses to identify and address negative human rights and environmental impacts in their operations marks one of the most significant advances of international business and human rights legislation in recent years, Amnesty International said. The post Europe: New EU due diligence law governing big business is a landmark advance for human rights appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


