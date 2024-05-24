Heavy water: how melting ice sheets and pumped groundwater can lower local sea levels – and boost them elsewhere
By Rebecca McGirr, Postdoctoral research fellow, Australian National University
Anthony Purcell, Research Fellow, Australian National University
Herbert McQueen, Research officer, Earth Sciences, Australian National University
Paul Tregoning, Head, Climate and Ocean Geosciences, Research School of Earth Sciences, Australian National University
Water is very heavy – and it can move. Until now, changes to water on land have actually offset much of the rising sea level from ice melt. How? Gravity
- Friday, May 24, 2024