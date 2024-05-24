Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Heavy water: how melting ice sheets and pumped groundwater can lower local sea levels – and boost them elsewhere

By Rebecca McGirr, Postdoctoral research fellow, Australian National University
Anthony Purcell, Research Fellow, Australian National University
Herbert McQueen, Research officer, Earth Sciences, Australian National University
Paul Tregoning, Head, Climate and Ocean Geosciences, Research School of Earth Sciences, Australian National University
Water is very heavy – and it can move. Until now, changes to water on land have actually offset much of the rising sea level from ice melt. How? GravityThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Libya: Arbitrarily Detained Political Analyst Dies
~ Thailand: Investigate Detained Youth Activist’s Death
~ The British election is Labour’s to lose. What would the UK–Australia relationship look like under Keir Starmer?
~ The Matildas and Socceroos are soaring, while participation is growing – but the A-League is missing its moment to shine
~ A rush on critical minerals is coming for our most remote and disadvantaged communities
~ You leave a ‘microbe fingerprint’ on every piece of clothing you wear – and it could help forensic scientists solve crimes
~ How Narendra Modi’s cult of personality was formed by a powerful Hindu nationalist group with a dark history
~ We analysed 30 years of Australian media articles – and unearthed some glaring gaps in the coverage
~ All surface, no substance. Kids will probably love Beings at ACMI. Pity about the rest of us
~ What is a virtual emergency department? And when should you ‘visit’ one?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter