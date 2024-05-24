Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Thailand: Investigate Detained Youth Activist’s Death

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Thai activists hold a portrait of Netiporn “Bung” Sanesangkhom outside of a criminal court in Bangkok, Thailand, on May 14, 2024. © 2024 Sakchai Lalit/AP Photo (Bangkok) – Thai authorities should impartially and transparently investigate the death of a detained anti-monarchy activist, Netiporn “Bung” Sanesangkhom, in Bangkok, Human Rights Watch said today. Prime Minister Srettha Tavisin promised an inquiry into her death in Bangkok, which has raised concerns about possible negligence by prison officials in referring her for life-saving medical treatment.“Thai Prime…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Heavy water: how melting ice sheets and pumped groundwater can lower local sea levels – and boost them elsewhere
~ Libya: Arbitrarily Detained Political Analyst Dies
~ The British election is Labour’s to lose. What would the UK–Australia relationship look like under Keir Starmer?
~ The Matildas and Socceroos are soaring, while participation is growing – but the A-League is missing its moment to shine
~ A rush on critical minerals is coming for our most remote and disadvantaged communities
~ You leave a ‘microbe fingerprint’ on every piece of clothing you wear – and it could help forensic scientists solve crimes
~ How Narendra Modi’s cult of personality was formed by a powerful Hindu nationalist group with a dark history
~ We analysed 30 years of Australian media articles – and unearthed some glaring gaps in the coverage
~ All surface, no substance. Kids will probably love Beings at ACMI. Pity about the rest of us
~ What is a virtual emergency department? And when should you ‘visit’ one?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter