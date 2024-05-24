Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Libya: Arbitrarily Detained Political Analyst Dies

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Map of Libya  © Human Rights Watch (Beirut) – A Libyan political analyst who had been arbitrarily detained in eastern Libya for nearly seven months died under dubious circumstances on April 19, 2024, Human Rights Watch said today. Libya authorities should immediately and impartially investigate the death of the political analyst, Siraj Dughman, in the Benghazi General Directorate for Internal Security.On October 1, 2023, the Benghazi-based Internal Security Agency arrested Dughman, along with Fathi al-Baaja, a university professor and former member of the 2011 National…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
