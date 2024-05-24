Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The British election is Labour’s to lose. What would the UK–Australia relationship look like under Keir Starmer?

By Ben Wellings, Associate Professor in Politics and International Relations, Monash University
The polls predict the UK is headed for a change of government. If Labour wins, would much change for Australia?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
