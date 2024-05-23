Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

You leave a ‘microbe fingerprint’ on every piece of clothing you wear – and it could help forensic scientists solve crimes

By Paola A. Magni, Associate Professor of Forensic Science, Murdoch University
Noemi Procopio, Senior Research Fellow, School of Law and Policing, University of Central Lancashire
Sarah Gino, Associate professor, Università del Piemonte Orientale
When you think of a criminal investigation, you might picture detectives meticulously collecting and analysing evidence found at the scene: weapons, biological fluids, footprints and fingerprints. However, this is just the beginning of an attempt to reconstruct the events and individuals involved in the crime.

At the heart of the process lies the “principle of exchange” formulated by the French criminologist Edmond Locard in the early 1900s, which…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How Narendra Modi’s cult of personality was formed by a powerful Hindu nationalist group with a dark history
~ We analysed 30 years of Australian media articles – and unearthed some glaring gaps in the coverage
~ All surface, no substance. Kids will probably love Beings at ACMI. Pity about the rest of us
~ What is a virtual emergency department? And when should you ‘visit’ one?
~ What OpenAI’s deal with News Corp means for journalism (and for you)
~ Married at First Sight NZ pops the question: can the relaunch put a winning Kiwi spin on the global format?
~ Affairs, diseases and menages a trois – real Regency sex was even raunchier than Bridgerton suggests
~ Why the upcoming South African election is a massive milestone for the ruling ANC
~ What the International Criminal Court’s anticipated arrest warrants against Netanyahu and Hamas leaders mean for Canada
~ Drug companies pay doctors over A$11 million a year for travel and education. Here’s which specialties received the most
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter