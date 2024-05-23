What OpenAI’s deal with News Corp means for journalism (and for you)
By T.J. Thomson, Senior Lecturer in Visual Communication & Digital Media, RMIT University
James Meese, Research Fellow, Technology, Communication and Policy Lab, RMIT University
Media outlets like The Australian and The Daily Telegraph will now share their content with the makers of ChatGPT. It raises many questions about the future of journalism and how people access news.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, May 23, 2024