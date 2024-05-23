Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why the upcoming South African election is a massive milestone for the ruling ANC

By Stephen Chan, Professor of World Politics, SOAS, University of London
South Africa’s ANC party has dominated government for 30 years, but it looks like it is about to be thrown out.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
