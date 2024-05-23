Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Drug companies pay doctors over A$11 million a year for travel and education. Here’s which specialties received the most

By Barbara Mintzes, Professor, School of Pharmacy and Charles Perkins Centre, University of Sydney
Malcolm Forbes, Consultant psychiatrist and PhD candidate, Deakin University
Drug companies are paying Australian doctors millions of dollars a year to fly to overseas conferences and meetings, give talks to other doctors, and to serve on advisory boards, our research shows.

Our team analysed reports from major drug companies, in the first comprehensive analysis of its kind. We found drug companies paid more than A$33 million to doctors in the three years from late 2019 to late 2022 for these consultancies and…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
