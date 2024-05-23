Drug companies pay doctors over A$11 million a year for travel and education. Here’s which specialties received the most
By Barbara Mintzes, Professor, School of Pharmacy and Charles Perkins Centre, University of Sydney
Malcolm Forbes, Consultant psychiatrist and PhD candidate, Deakin University
Drug companies are paying Australian doctors millions of dollars a year to fly to overseas conferences and meetings, give talks to other doctors, and to serve on advisory boards, our research shows.
Our team analysed reports from major drug companies, in the first comprehensive analysis of its kind. We found drug companies paid more than A$33 million to doctors in the three years from late 2019 to late 2022 for these consultancies and…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, May 23, 2024