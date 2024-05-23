Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How First Nations fashion design can rewrite painful memories and be a powerful method of healing

By Treena Clark, Chancellor’s Postdoctoral Indigenous Research Fellow, Faculty of Design, Architecture and Building, University of Technology Sydney
The Protectionist era was a painful time for First Nations people – but artists are recreating clothing from this time as a powerful method of healing,The Conversation


© The Conversation -
