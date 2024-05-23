Why knock down all public housing towers when retrofit can sometimes be better?
By Trivess Moore, Associate Professor, School of Property, Construction and Project Management, RMIT University
David Kelly, Vice Chancellor's Postdoctoral Fellow, RMIT University
Ralph Horne, Associate Deputy Vice Chancellor, Research & Innovation, College of Design & Social Context, RMIT University
Robert Crawford, Professor of Construction and Environmental Assessment, The University of Melbourne
Our research shows decisions on the fate of public housing towers that are based on a proper process of considering all the evidence could go either way: demolish and rebuild, or retrofit.
© The Conversation
