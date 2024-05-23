Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sudan: UN and African Union must act swiftly to prevent mass atrocities in El Fasher

By Amnesty International
Responding to reports of escalating violence in El Fasher, in Sudan’s North Darfur region, Amnesty International’s Regional Director for East and Southern Africa, Tigere Chagutah, said; “Civilians are caught in the escalating violence in Sudan’s El Fasher city. The international community including the African Union and the United Nations must act urgently to prevent atrocities […] The post Sudan: UN and African Union must act swiftly to prevent mass atrocities in El Fasher appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How Modi is using TV, film and social media to sway voters in India’s election
~ UN establishes International Day of reflection for Srebrenica genocide
~ Fossil fuels dependency exacerbates Pakistan’s power crisis
~ African Standby Force turns 20: has it helped keep the peace? The pros and cons
~ South Africa: Gold mine pollution is poisoning Soweto’s water and soil – study finds food gardens are at risk
~ How do I plan for my retirement? Step one – start right away
~ Hurricane forecast points to a dangerous 2024 Atlantic season, with La Niña and a persistently warm ocean teaming up to power fierce storms
~ Our research reveals the scale of the EU’s dependency on imports for critical minerals needed for the green transition - here’s how that can change
~ Parliament was in the middle of discussing some very important laws before the election was called – what happens to them now?
~ The UK’s coastal ‘ghost enclaves’ are the result of government failure on low-use homes
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter