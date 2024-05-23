Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

African Standby Force turns 20: has it helped keep the peace? The pros and cons

By Cedric de Coning, Senior Researcher, Norwegian Institute of International Affairs
Andrew E. Yaw Tchie, Senior Research Fellow, Norwegian Institute of International Affairs and Visiting Professor University of Buckingham, Norwegian Institute of International Affairs
It’s been 20 years since the African Standby Force was established by the African Union (AU). The standby force is mandated to implement the AU’s right to intervene in African situations that require military force. This year, the AU is reviewing the force’s successes and failures.

Cedric de ConingThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ South Africa: Gold mine pollution is poisoning Soweto’s water and soil – study finds food gardens are at risk
~ How do I plan for my retirement? Step one – start right away
~ Hurricane forecast points to a dangerous 2024 Atlantic season, with La Niña and a persistently warm ocean teaming up to power fierce storms
~ Our research reveals the scale of the EU’s dependency on imports for critical minerals needed for the green transition - here’s how that can change
~ Parliament was in the middle of discussing some very important laws before the election was called – what happens to them now?
~ The UK’s coastal ‘ghost enclaves’ are the result of government failure on low-use homes
~ ‘Woke’ and ‘gaslight’ don’t mean what you think they do – here’s why that’s a problem
~ Ultrasound waves zapped at the brain are being used to treat everything from hand tremors to addiction
~ Saltmarshes do store carbon, but their climate impact may have been overestimated
~ Bridgerton: must-know beauty tips for Regency ladies
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter
© 2024 Tolerance.ca® Inc. All reproduction rights reserved.

All information reproduced on the Web pages of www.tolerance.ca (including articles, images, photographs, and logos) is protected by intellectual property rights owned by Tolerance.ca® Inc. or, in certain cases, by its author. Any reproduction of the information for use other than personal use is prohibited. In particular, any alteration, widespread distribution, translation, sale, commercial exploitation or reutilization of the contents of the Web site, without the prior written permission of Tolerance.ca® Inc., is strictly forbidden. For information, please contact info@tolerance.ca

Tolerance.ca® Inc. is not responsible for external links nor for the contents of the advertisements appearing on Tolerance.ca®. Ads companies may use information about your visits to this web site in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you.
RSS