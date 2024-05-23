Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Parliament was in the middle of discussing some very important laws before the election was called – what happens to them now?

By Louise Thompson, Senior Lecturer in Politics, University of Manchester
Just hours before Rishi Sunak fired the starting gun for the 2024 general election, the House of Commons was in full flow, listening to treasury minister Bim Afolami announce that inflation has fallen, and firing questions at the prime minister.

Now, parliament will end just as it is working through a raft of legislation,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ African Standby Force turns 20: has it helped keep the peace? The pros and cons
~ South Africa: Gold mine pollution is poisoning Soweto’s water and soil – study finds food gardens are at risk
~ How do I plan for my retirement? Step one – start right away
~ Hurricane forecast points to a dangerous 2024 Atlantic season, with La Niña and a persistently warm ocean teaming up to power fierce storms
~ Our research reveals the scale of the EU’s dependency on imports for critical minerals needed for the green transition - here’s how that can change
~ The UK’s coastal ‘ghost enclaves’ are the result of government failure on low-use homes
~ ‘Woke’ and ‘gaslight’ don’t mean what you think they do – here’s why that’s a problem
~ Ultrasound waves zapped at the brain are being used to treat everything from hand tremors to addiction
~ Saltmarshes do store carbon, but their climate impact may have been overestimated
~ Bridgerton: must-know beauty tips for Regency ladies
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter