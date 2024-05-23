Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The UK’s coastal ‘ghost enclaves’ are the result of government failure on low-use homes

By Rowland Atkinson, Professor and Research Chair in Inclusive Societies, University of Sheffield
Jonathan Bourne, Honorary Research Fellow, Centre for Advanced Spatial Analysis, UCL
Rafaella Simas Lima, Postdoctoral Research Associate in Urban Studies and Planning, University of Sheffield
The UK has long been in the middle of a housing crisis. And yet, across the country, the number of low-use homes is growing.

Housing experts like ourselves use the term “low-use” to refer both to unoccupied properties and to infrequently used second homes.

Data from the 2021…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
