Bridgerton: must-know beauty tips for Regency ladies

By Lisa Smith, Senior Lecturer in History, University of Essex
We’ve all become accustomed to historical inaccuracies in period TV shows (including Bridgerton) but fans of Regency-inspired romance fantasy can’t seem to get over the modern beauty techniques on show. “Acrylic nails, fake lashes and ‘BOTOX’,” screams a recent headline in The Daily Mail.

Modern beauty magazines are full of tips and tricks to extend, enhance or conceal. Young ladies from the Regency era (1811-1820) were also interested in beauty…The Conversation


