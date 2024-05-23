Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Women’s sport and social media: the arguments over shared or separate accounts

By Hannah Thompson-Radford, Senior Lecturer in Sports Communication and Journalism, Media, Swansea University
Joe Cable, Senior Lecturer in PR Media and Communications, Media, Swansea University
Women’s sport has long battled for equal visibility in the media spotlight. But social media has become a powerful tool for sportswomen and women’s sport to control their narratives and connect directly with fans.

This has sparked debate among communication experts about whether men’s and women’s teams within the same sport, or even the same club or international side, should have separate social media accounts.

England Rugby is the latest team to split the social media accounts of their men’s and women’s teams. Earlier this year, the governing body established dedicated…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ African Standby Force turns 20: has it helped keep the peace? The pros and cons
~ South Africa: Gold mine pollution is poisoning Soweto’s water and soil – study finds food gardens are at risk
~ How do I plan for my retirement? Step one – start right away
~ Hurricane forecast points to a dangerous 2024 Atlantic season, with La Niña and a persistently warm ocean teaming up to power fierce storms
~ Our research reveals the scale of the EU’s dependency on imports for critical minerals needed for the green transition - here’s how that can change
~ Parliament was in the middle of discussing some very important laws before the election was called – what happens to them now?
~ The UK’s coastal ‘ghost enclaves’ are the result of government failure on low-use homes
~ ‘Woke’ and ‘gaslight’ don’t mean what you think they do – here’s why that’s a problem
~ Ultrasound waves zapped at the brain are being used to treat everything from hand tremors to addiction
~ Saltmarshes do store carbon, but their climate impact may have been overestimated
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter