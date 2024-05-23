Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Should Ukraine attack Russian territory with western weapons? The debate in Nato is shifting

By Christopher Morris, Teaching Fellow, School of Strategy, Marketing and Innovation, University of Portsmouth
Military experts believe that the US policy prohibiting Ukraine from using American weaponry to attack targets inside Russia is giving the invader an important advantage as it develops its recent offensive in the northern Kharkiv region.

The latest offensive began on May 10, but Kharkiv itself – Ukraine’s second-largest city – has come under daily missile attack since the full-scale war began in February 2022.

The city…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
