Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

We dropped over 8,000 pieces of litter into a fake river to fight plastic pollution

By James Lofty, PhD Candidate in Hydrodynamics, Cardiff University
Catherine Wilson, Professor in Environmental Hydraulics, Cardiff University
Daniel Valero, Senior Lecturer in Fluid Mechanics, Imperial College London
Nobody really knows how much plastic is in the world’s rivers or where it accumulates.

Estimates of the amount of plastic entering the oceans from rivers range from 0.057 million to 2.75 million tonnes a year, or 10 to 250 bin lorry loads per day.

Plastic pollution can cause devastating effects to river ecosystems and the invertebrates, fish and mammals that live there. So improving…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Grattan on Friday: Growing momentum for governments to fight social media’s grip on children
~ Should Ukraine attack Russian territory with western weapons? The debate in Nato is shifting
~ Scarlett Johansson’s complaint to OpenAI is a new benchmark in the development of machine intelligence
~ Affairs, diseases and menage a trois – real Regency sex was even raunchier than Bridgerton suggests
~ The bacteria in your mouth play an important role in your health – here are four diseases linked to your oral microbiome
~ The US has always had ‘big government’ – even in the Colonial era
~ Calls for divestment from apartheid South Africa gave today’s pro-Palestinian student activists a blueprint to follow
~ Militia extremists, kicked off Facebook again, are regaining comfort in public view
~ 9 justices, many opinions: How the Supreme Court tells lawyers, judges and the public about its decisions and disagreements
~ How Iran selects its supreme leader − a political scientist and Iran expert explains
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter