We dropped over 8,000 pieces of litter into a fake river to fight plastic pollution
By James Lofty, PhD Candidate in Hydrodynamics, Cardiff University
Catherine Wilson, Professor in Environmental Hydraulics, Cardiff University
Daniel Valero, Senior Lecturer in Fluid Mechanics, Imperial College London
Nobody really knows how much plastic is in the world’s rivers or where it accumulates.
Estimates of the amount of plastic entering the oceans from rivers range from 0.057 million to 2.75 million tonnes a year, or 10 to 250 bin lorry loads per day.
Plastic pollution can cause devastating effects to river ecosystems and the invertebrates, fish and mammals that live there. So improving…
© The Conversation
- Thursday, May 23, 2024