Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The US has always had ‘big government’ – even in the Colonial era

By Sidney Shapiro, Frank U. Fletcher Chair in Law, Wake Forest University
Joseph P. Tomain, Professor of Law, University of Cincinnati
Paralyzed by its most radical members, the House of Representatives passed just 27 bills that became law in 2023 — down nearly 90% from the previous year. Republicans who see big government as a threat to liberty view this failure as a “success.”

The idea of small government, however, is a myth at odds with U.S. history. In our new book, “How…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Grattan on Friday: Growing momentum for governments to fight social media’s grip on children
~ Should Ukraine attack Russian territory with western weapons? The debate in Nato is shifting
~ Scarlett Johansson’s complaint to OpenAI is a new benchmark in the development of machine intelligence
~ Affairs, diseases and menage a trois – real Regency sex was even raunchier than Bridgerton suggests
~ We dropped over 8,000 pieces of litter into a fake river to fight plastic pollution
~ The bacteria in your mouth play an important role in your health – here are four diseases linked to your oral microbiome
~ Calls for divestment from apartheid South Africa gave today’s pro-Palestinian student activists a blueprint to follow
~ Militia extremists, kicked off Facebook again, are regaining comfort in public view
~ 9 justices, many opinions: How the Supreme Court tells lawyers, judges and the public about its decisions and disagreements
~ How Iran selects its supreme leader − a political scientist and Iran expert explains
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter