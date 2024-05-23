Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Calls for divestment from apartheid South Africa gave today’s pro-Palestinian student activists a blueprint to follow

By Amanda Joyce Hall, Assistant Professor of History, University of California, Santa Barbara
In the 1980s, university administrators called the police on anti-apartheid protesters, threatened to revoke their scholarships and ordered staff to demolish encampments.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
