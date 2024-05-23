Bird flu is hitting Australian poultry farms, and the first human case has been reported in Victoria. Here’s what we know
By C Raina MacIntyre, Professor of Global Biosecurity, NHMRC L3 Research Fellow, Head, Biosecurity Program, Kirby Institute, UNSW Sydney
Haley Stone, PhD Candidate, Biosecurity Program, Kirby Institute, UNSW Sydney
Contact tracing didn’t identify any cases beyond this child. While the risk to the public is very low, the global situation with bird flu is precarious.
