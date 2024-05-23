Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Bird flu is hitting Australian poultry farms, and the first human case has been reported in Victoria. Here’s what we know

By C Raina MacIntyre, Professor of Global Biosecurity, NHMRC L3 Research Fellow, Head, Biosecurity Program, Kirby Institute, UNSW Sydney
Haley Stone, PhD Candidate, Biosecurity Program, Kirby Institute, UNSW Sydney
Contact tracing didn’t identify any cases beyond this child. While the risk to the public is very low, the global situation with bird flu is precarious.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How 17th century refugees used the printing press to fight their oppressors – and laid the foundations of modern humanitarianism
~ Honk! These monkeys have truly legendary noses – now we better understand why they evolved
~ Why Vladimir Putin seems stronger now than he was a year ago
~ Moments of hope: how Indians keep pushing back against the hollowing out of democracy
~ On EU’s ‘Day Against Impunity,’ Stand for Equal Justice
~ Yemen: One year on, Huthis must release Baha’is arbitrarily detained over their religion and end persecution of minorities
~ Critical minerals for the world – or just for the US? Turning Australia into a green minerals powerhouse comes with risks
~ Scarlett Johansson’s row with OpenAI reminds us identity is a slippery yet important subject. AI leaves everyone’s at risk
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Madeleine King on investment incentives and the pivotal role of gas
~ Sri Lanka: Crackdown Over Civil War Anniversary
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter