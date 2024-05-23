Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

On EU’s ‘Day Against Impunity,’ Stand for Equal Justice

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell in Brussels, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. © 2020 Yves Herman/Pool Photo via AP Top EU diplomat Josep Borrell showed what a principled commitment to justice looks like, on May 7, when he pushed back against threats aimed at undermining the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) Palestine investigation. “If we respect the ICC, it has to be in any case, on any occasion, with respect to anyone,” he said. On May 23, the EU marks its ninth Day Against Impunity, shortly after the ICC prosecutor’s application for arrest warrants for…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Bird flu is hitting Australian poultry farms, and the first human case has been reported in Victoria. Here’s what we know
~ How 17th century refugees used the printing press to fight their oppressors – and laid the foundations of modern humanitarianism
~ Honk! These monkeys have truly legendary noses – now we better understand why they evolved
~ Why Vladimir Putin seems stronger now than he was a year ago
~ Moments of hope: how Indians keep pushing back against the hollowing out of democracy
~ Yemen: One year on, Huthis must release Baha’is arbitrarily detained over their religion and end persecution of minorities
~ Critical minerals for the world – or just for the US? Turning Australia into a green minerals powerhouse comes with risks
~ Scarlett Johansson’s row with OpenAI reminds us identity is a slippery yet important subject. AI leaves everyone’s at risk
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Madeleine King on investment incentives and the pivotal role of gas
~ Sri Lanka: Crackdown Over Civil War Anniversary
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter