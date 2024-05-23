Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Sri Lanka: Crackdown Over Civil War Anniversary

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A Tamil woman cries for her deceased family members during a civil war remembrance in Mullivaikkal, Sri Lanka, May 17, 2024. © 2024 Eranga Jayawardena/AP Photo (Geneva) – Sri Lankan authorities have threatened and detained Tamils commemorating those who died or went missing in the country’s civil war, Human Rights Watch said today. On May 17, 2024, the United Nations human rights office issued a report calling for international prosecutions and other accountability measures to address the thousands of unresolved cases of enforced disappearances in the war, which ended…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
