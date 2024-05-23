Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Zambia: Opposition Figure Sentenced for ‘Defaming President’

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Government photo of Raphael Nakacinda, who was sentenced to 18 months in prison for “defaming the president." Credit: National Assembly of Zambia (Johannesburg) – The conviction and sentencing of a leading opposition member to 18 months in prison with hard labor will have a broad chilling effect on the right to freedom of expression in Zambia, Human Rights Watch said today.Raphael Nakacinda, secretary general of the main opposition party, Patriotic Front, was sentenced on May 17, 2024, for his 2021 remarks “defaming the president,” a criminal offense that the president…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Critical minerals for the world – or just for the US? Turning Australia into a green minerals powerhouse comes with risks
~ Scarlett Johansson’s row with OpenAI reminds us identity is a slippery yet important subject. AI leaves everyone’s at risk
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Madeleine King on investment incentives and the pivotal role of gas
~ Sri Lanka: Crackdown Over Civil War Anniversary
~ DR Congo: Prominent Activist Abducted
~ Ban on children’s book ‘Same-sex Parents’ backfires down under
~ Yemen: Houthi Landmines Claim Lives, Livelihoods
~ Argentina: Reconsider Supreme Court Nominations
~ The Vatican is cracking down on miracles. Here are the new rules for ‘supernatural’ occurrences
~ It’s not just retiring athletes who need mental health support – young sportspeople need it, too
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter